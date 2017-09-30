Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Sells 241,235 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,891,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 241,235 shares during the quarter. Medtronic PLC makes up about 1.4% of Pioneer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Medtronic PLC worth $434,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic PLC news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE MDT) opened at 77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $95.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

