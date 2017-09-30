Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $821,000 Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,325.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian P. Friedman bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $3,012,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,964.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,271,375 shares of company stock worth $22,323,743. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ FRGI) opened at 19.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $509.87 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

