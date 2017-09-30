Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 398 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (TREE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 33.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on LendingTree from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.90, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.91 per share, with a total value of $1,154,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ TREE) opened at 244.45 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.48 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/pinebridge-investments-l-p-buys-398-shares-of-lendingtree-inc-tree.html.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.