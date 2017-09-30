Pine River Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.23 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Pine River Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NASDAQ:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $366,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $607,000.

Altice USA Inc (NASDAQ ATUS) traded up 1.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,573 shares. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company’s market cap is $20.13 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

