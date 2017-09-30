Pine River Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Pine River Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Pine River Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 953.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 100,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 90,715 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 25.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 1,614,086 shares of the company were exchanged. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52-week low of $81.41 and a 52-week high of $112.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $114.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.02.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

