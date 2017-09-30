Pine River Capital Management L.P. Has $13.85 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)

Pine River Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 69,278 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation accounts for about 0.5% of Pine River Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pine River Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE APC) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 4,046,411 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $27.37 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $73.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $78.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $62.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

