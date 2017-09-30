Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS AG

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS AG in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. UBS AG’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PIR. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 4,308,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $339.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $407.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 41,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 40,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

