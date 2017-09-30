Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.20. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 1,782,623 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Pier 1 Imports from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Pier 1 Imports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $407.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.32 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports, Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

