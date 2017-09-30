Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Johnson Rice cut Pier 1 Imports from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE PIR) opened at 4.19 on Friday. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.32 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.61%. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

