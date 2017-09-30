Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 236,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 60.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 210,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ TMUS) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 4,975,670 shares of the stock traded hands. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.47. T-Mobile US also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,178 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 319% compared to the typical volume of 2,188 put options.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

