Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Photronics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) opened at 8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.10 million, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.52. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Photronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $792,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

