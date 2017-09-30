Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Position Lifted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) opened at 111.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 94.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $134.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SBG Securities raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

In other news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

