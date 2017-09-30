Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Trading Down 4.4%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.66 and last traded at C$20.70. 646,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 455,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$461,800.00. Also, Director Micheal Macbean purchased 13,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,400.00.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

