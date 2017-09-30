Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $279,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,455.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 278.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) traded up 1.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 843,527 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $4,426,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,444 shares of company stock worth $7,390,810. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

