Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $255,000 Stake in American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

Petrus Trust Company LTA continued to hold its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in American Vanguard Corporation were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 1,158.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 344,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 106.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 277,593 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 32.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 871,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 214,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 119,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corporation by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,351,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Vanguard Corporation news, insider David` T. Johnson sold 6,000 shares of American Vanguard Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) traded up 0.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,201 shares. American Vanguard Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $682.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.29.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. American Vanguard Corporation had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. American Vanguard Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

AVD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered American Vanguard Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on American Vanguard Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

