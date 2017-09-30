Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Holdings in Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 3.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 67.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 21.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 253,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 106.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded up 0.41% on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,088 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.70 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $314,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,649.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

