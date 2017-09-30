Peter Brereton Sells 67,920 Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TCS) Stock

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Peter Brereton sold 67,920 shares of TECSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total value of C$1,012,008.00.
Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TCS) opened at 15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. TECSYS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TECSYS in a research report on Wednesday.
TECSYS Company Profile
Tecsys Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the development, marketing and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics and point-of-use. The Company also provides related consulting, education and support services. Its Supply Chain Platform with Visual Content is a technology for optimizing warehouse management operations.
Receive News & Ratings for TECSYS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECSYS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.