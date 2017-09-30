TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Peter Brereton sold 67,920 shares of TECSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total value of C$1,012,008.00.

Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TCS) opened at 15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. TECSYS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Get TECSYS Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Peter Brereton Sells 67,920 Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TCS) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/peter-brereton-sells-67920-shares-of-tecsys-inc-tcs-stock.html.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TECSYS in a research report on Wednesday.

TECSYS Company Profile

Tecsys Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the development, marketing and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics and point-of-use. The Company also provides related consulting, education and support services. Its Supply Chain Platform with Visual Content is a technology for optimizing warehouse management operations.

Receive News & Ratings for TECSYS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECSYS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.