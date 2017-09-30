Persimmon plc (PSN) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) had its price target lifted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 2,600 ($34.97) to GBX 2,800 ($37.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,382 ($32.03) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,716 ($36.53) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Friday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,123 ($28.55) to GBX 2,566 ($34.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,488.29 ($33.46).

Shares of Persimmon plc (PSN) traded up 2.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2582.00. 1,627,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,545.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,358.67. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.97 billion. Persimmon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,600.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,669.00.

Persimmon plc Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

