Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC) Director Acquires $14,800.00 in Stock

Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) Director Barry C. Honig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,086.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 194,317 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $83.79 million. Pershing Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold Corporation by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 219,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold Corporation by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 450,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 133,640 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold Corporation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold Corporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pershing Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pershing Gold Corporation in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Pershing Gold Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Pershing Gold Corporation Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

