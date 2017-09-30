Perry Ellis International Inc. (PERY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. FBR & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Perry Ellis International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Perry Ellis International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Perry Ellis International (PERY) traded up 0.64% on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,431 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.65. Perry Ellis International has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $82,148.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 13,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $298,639.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 5.4% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 69,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 88.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

