Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Stake Decreased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Pepsico comprises 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Pepsico by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,802,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pepsico by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after buying an additional 153,824 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pepsico by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 248,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pepsico by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hays Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pepsico by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pepsico news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,372,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $52,727,525.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,387,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) traded down 0.19% on Friday, reaching $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,348 shares. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. Pepsico also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 536% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.57 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pepsico in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

