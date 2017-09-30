People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Harris Corporation (HRS)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harris Corporation were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Harris Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harris Corporation by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,744,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Harris Corporation by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Harris Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Harris Corporation by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 320,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRS. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of Harris Corporation (HRS) traded up 0.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $131.68. 455,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Harris Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.89 and a 52 week high of $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harris Corporation will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Harris Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Harris Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.47%.

In other Harris Corporation news, insider Christopher D. Young sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $484,045.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 50,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $5,947,472.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,357 shares of company stock worth $8,643,111 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

