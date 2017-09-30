People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 52,282 Shares of Vmware, Inc. (VMW)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 104,564.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,332 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,282 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vmware were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vmware in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vmware by 13.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vmware in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vmware in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Vmware in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $120,782.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,532,358.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $646,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,342 shares of company stock worth $4,045,490 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vmware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Vmware in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vmware from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Vmware in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Vmware from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded down 0.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,055 shares. Vmware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Vmware had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vmware, Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vmware announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the virtualization software provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vmware Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

