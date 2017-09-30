People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,741,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,399,158,000 after acquiring an additional 259,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1,886.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,769,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,280,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118,826 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,258,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,141,000 after acquiring an additional 498,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,797,000 after acquiring an additional 542,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.76.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. 1,611,018 shares of the company traded hands. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.15 and a 12-month high of $215.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

