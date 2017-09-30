People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/people-s-united-financial-inc-has-2-60-million-stake-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $10,036,417.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares in the company, valued at $75,739,301.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 5,200,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.