Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) opened at 47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,689,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

