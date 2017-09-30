Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.03. 840,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 551,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Natixis cut Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Pengrowth Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The firm’s market cap is $568.81 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 42,924,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,713,000 after acquiring an additional 678,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,481,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 617,564 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,176,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,217,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

