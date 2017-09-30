Pendragon (PDGNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pendragon (NASDAQ:PDGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pendragon PLC is an automotive retailer company. Its operating segment consists of Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, California, Leasing, Quickco, Pinewood and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT and Vauxhall brands. Pendragon PLC is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Pendragon (PDGNF) opened at 0.345 on Thursday. Pendragon has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

