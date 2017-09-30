Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 785,229 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 131.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $36.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.30 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 506.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

