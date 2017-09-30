Pearson plc (PSON) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 46.08% from the stock’s previous close.
PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Thursday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.66) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Pearson plc to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($8.07) to GBX 470 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.59) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.67 ($9.13).
Shares of Pearson plc (PSON) opened at 612.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.10. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 552.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 838.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.99 billion.
About Pearson plc
Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.
