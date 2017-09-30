Pearson plc (PSON) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.11) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.48) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Investec reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 678.67 ($9.13).
Pearson plc (LON PSON) opened at 612.00 on Wednesday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 552.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 838.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 613.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 658.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.99 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.
About Pearson plc
Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.
