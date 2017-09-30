PDT Partners LLC Has $11.73 Million Stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Scientific Games Corp worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games Corp in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Scientific Games Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other Scientific Games Corp news, EVP James C. Kennedy sold 122,681 shares of Scientific Games Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,556,372.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,921,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle K. Mcdonald sold 2,133 shares of Scientific Games Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $82,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,691 in the last ninety days. 42.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) traded up 1.66% on Friday, hitting $45.85. 1,187,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock’s market cap is $4.10 billion.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

