PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Calpine Corporation (CPN)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Calpine Corporation worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 3,600.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after buying an additional 19,744,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,194,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,640,000 after buying an additional 7,847,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,962,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,138,000 after buying an additional 1,644,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,656,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,703,000 after buying an additional 1,452,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,393,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after buying an additional 1,286,197 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calpine Corporation news, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 348,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $5,127,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,419.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 949,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $13,977,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Corporation (NYSE CPN) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 15,448,410 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Calpine Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Calpine Corporation had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calpine Corporation will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

CPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calpine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of Calpine Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Calpine Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calpine Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calpine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

About Calpine Corporation

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

