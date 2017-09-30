PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares on Monday, September 25th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma (PDLI) opened at 3.39 on Friday. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.49.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 584.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc seeks to provide return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company’s segments include income generating assets and product sales.

