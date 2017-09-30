Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 31.6% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $79,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.46, for a total transaction of $200,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,389 shares of company stock worth $878,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 659,817 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.77 and a 1-year high of $177.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

