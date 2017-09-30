PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) opened at 50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $277.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

