Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (PCBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (NASDAQ:PCBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9511370616065 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pacific Continental Corporation (NASDAQ PCBK) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 169,012 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $613.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Pacific Continental Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

