Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 85.1% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) opened at 1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 2.06. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

ROYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties.

