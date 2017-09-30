PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.89.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $189,141.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $72.34. 1,143,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $73.01.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.74%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.
