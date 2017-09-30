PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get PACCAR Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/paccar-inc-pcar-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $189,141.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $72.34. 1,143,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.