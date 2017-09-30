OxFORD Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Luminex Corporation (LMNX)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Luminex Corporation worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luminex Corporation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Luminex Corporation by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luminex Corporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminex Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Luminex Corporation by 92.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) opened at 20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.27. Luminex Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Luminex Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Corporation will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Luminex Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Cresci sold 19,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $372,596.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,594.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Luminex Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Luminex Corporation Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments.

