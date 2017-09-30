OxFORD Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Unum Group (UNM) opened at 51.13 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

