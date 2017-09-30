Owens Corning (OC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens Corning earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.8463989571062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Owens Corning (OC) opened at 77.35 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Macquarie upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In related news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 41,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $2,936,618.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $102,851.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,866 shares of company stock worth $15,644,970 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

