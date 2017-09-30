OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,191 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,230,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) opened at 25.18 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

