Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,077 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 2,104,813 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,952,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Otonomy by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otonomy (OTIC) opened at 3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $98.48 million.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 8,172.38%. Otonomy’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post ($3.23) earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

