Osram Licht AG (OSR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €82.00 ($97.62) price objective on Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC set a €63.00 ($75.00) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.50 ($64.88) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($71.43) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.17 ($85.91).
Shares of Osram Licht AG (OSR) traded up 3.35% during trading on Friday, reaching €67.42. 2,330 shares of the company traded hands. Osram Licht AG has a 12 month low of €46.75 and a 12 month high of €73.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.98. The stock has a market cap of €6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.39.
