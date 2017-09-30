Orbotech (ORBK) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Orbotech (NASDAQ: ORBK) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Orbotech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbotech 0 1 6 0 2.86 Orbotech Competitors 258 1056 1236 13 2.39

Orbotech presently has a consensus target price of $41.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Orbotech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orbotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Orbotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Orbotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Orbotech $818.31 million $158.40 million 22.69 Orbotech Competitors $1.87 billion $295.23 million -37.07

Orbotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orbotech. Orbotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Orbotech has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbotech 11.03% 14.98% 10.33% Orbotech Competitors -3.72% 5.18% 2.02%

Summary

Orbotech beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software. The Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry segment is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and service of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Solar Energy segment is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of solar photovoltaic energy systems that produce electricity directly from sunlight. The Recognition Software segment is engaged in the development and marketing of check processing and healthcare payment automation solutions.

