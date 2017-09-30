Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,303 shares during the period. Orbotech accounts for 11.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.22% of Orbotech worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orbotech by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Orbotech by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,001,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 577,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Orbotech by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after buying an additional 622,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Orbotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,490,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orbotech by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orbotech Ltd. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/orbotech-ltd-orbk-is-ion-asset-management-ltd-s-3rd-largest-position.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Orbotech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orbotech in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 173,340 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Orbotech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.20 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Orbotech Ltd. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.