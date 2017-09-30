Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Cintas Corporation’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Cintas Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Instinet cut Cintas Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas Corporation from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Get Cintas Corporation alerts:

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded up 1.06% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.28. 938,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.07 and a 52-week high of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.79%. Cintas Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-cintas-corporation-ctas.html.

In other Cintas Corporation news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Cintas Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation by 17.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.