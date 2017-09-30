Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Ooma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $102,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,178.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,171 shares of company stock valued at $597,031 over the last three months. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) traded down 1.86% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 94,572 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company’s market cap is $194.88 million. Ooma has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $10.80.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

