Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.15 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-has-5-15-million-position-in-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Boenning Scattergood set a $240.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.76.

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE SPG) opened at 161.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.15 and a 12-month high of $215.56.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.